SCE: Failed conductor causes power outage in Canyon Country 

A power outage Tuesday morning in Canyon Country left about 2,200 Southern California Edison customers without power until about noon, said Edison spokesman Jeff Monford. 

According to at least one resident who emailed about the outage, power was lost a little after 10:30 a.m. in the area near Shadow Pines Boulevard and Soledad Canyon Road.  

Monford attributed the cause to a failed conductor. While power was back up for most customers a couple hours after it went out, Monford estimated that about 300 customers were still without power just before 5 p.m. 

“This is currently an ongoing top-priority repair,” he said in a telephone interview. 

The spokesman didn’t have an estimated time for when the power would return. 

