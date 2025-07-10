SCV 10‑year‑old turns yo‑yo obsession into national title  

News release

Ten‑year‑old Geo Gan first picked up a souvenir wooden yo‑yo on a family trip to Niagara Falls during the April 2024 solar eclipse. Just 14 months later, on June 29 in Las Vegas, he captured the Sport 1A (ages 10‑12) National Championship — his third straight first‑place finish on the sport‑division circuit.

Gan’s fascination with things that spin started at age 2, when he dismantled discarded electronics to harvest their tiny motors, said a news release distributed by his father, Quan Gan.

A lightsaber phase at 6 and sword practice until 8 refined his hand‑eye coordination. But yo‑yoing — discovered by chance — became the perfect outlet: equal parts engineering puzzle and performance art, the release said.

Practicing several hours daily, Geo plugged into the global online yo‑yo scene, befriending influencers. Locally, he connected with DXL Crew, a free monthly meet‑up in Artesia where beginners and veterans trade tricks and string theories.

Under mentors Justin Dauer (2024 U.S. Pro Champion) and Hunter Fierstein (2025 U.S. Bronze Medalist), Geo earned perfect 20/20 Tech Execution marks at Nationals and a final score of 85.3 — “years ahead of the curve,” judges said, according to the release.

Back home, Geo has turned recess into a spin‑zone, inspiring dozens of classmates to join his lunchtime Yo‑Yo Club — an off‑screen, community‑building space where students swap tricks and trade yo‑yos, the release said.

“Yo‑yoing channels my energy into focus and creativity,” Geo said in the release. “Anyone can start with one yo‑yo and a little curiosity.”

Founded in 1993, the National Yo‑Yo Contest crowns America’s best across multiple play styles and age groups. The 2025 event featured 25 Sport 1A finalists alongside the nation’s elite professionals. Full results and event details can be found at nationalyoyocontest.com/2025-results.