SCV Water promotes Patterson to assistant general manager 

News release

Rochelle Patterson, the Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency’s chief financial and administrative officer, has been promoted to assistant general manager of finance and administration, SCV Water General Manager Matt Stone announced in a news release.

Patterson, who served as CFAO for the past three years, will step into the assistant general manager role and continue to oversee the agency’s core administrative and operational support functions, including finance, accounting, customer service, facilities, fleet and warehousing, procurement, technology services and human resources.

“Over the last several years as our chief financial and administrative officer, Rochelle has demonstrated steady leadership in guiding SCV Water through numerous transformative projects and initiatives, including the implementation of new systems in accounting, payroll and human resources,” Stone said in the release. “Through her leadership, the agency has completed several critical financings and recently developed a five-year plan for retail water rates that was approved by the board of directors.”

Patterson has had a long and distinguished career with SCV Water over more than 26 years, originally working as part of the accounting team for the former Newhall County Water District, the release said.

Through the formation of SCV Water in 2018, which merged four legacy agencies, she combined the separate budgets, audits, accounting processes, policies, human resources and customer service functions for the unified SCV Water Agency.

“I’ve been incredibly fortunate to grow with this organization and work alongside such a dedicated team,” Patterson said in the release. “It’s been rewarding to contribute to meaningful progress, from completing major initiatives like our five-year retail rate study and biennial budgets to improving internal systems and staff development. I’m excited to take on this new role and continue working collaboratively to support SCV Water’s success.”

In her expanded role, Patterson will continue to oversee several core departments and will work more closely with the general manager on agency-wide priorities, special projects and long-range planning. She will also help strengthen internal operations, support workforce growth, and ensure the agency is well positioned to meet future infrastructure and customer service needs, the release said.