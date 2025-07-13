Stevenson Ranch resident killed in head-on collision 

A 46-year-old Stevenson Ranch resident has been identified as one of the victims who died after a fatal traffic collision on Highway 126 near Piru, according to Andrew Taban, a close family friend of the deceased.

Chad Kampbell was identified as the driver of the white Subaru and was driving home alone from work at the time of the collision, according to Taban.

His wife, Michelle, was concerned when he did not answer his phone and was ultimately notified by California Highway Patrol-Ventura area officers at around 10 p.m., Taban said.

Taban has known Kampbell for about 11 years, meeting him when Taban was 18 years old at a Westboro Baptist Church counter-protest that occurred in the community.

“He was really the type of person who would help to just cut through the noise and kind of reground yourself, recenter, or help you understand what you’re doing … why you’re doing it, talk you through it and he would just, would be there if you needed him,” Taban said.

Kampbell was a father to one daughter, Bridgette, 14, and was married to Michelle for about 16 years, Taban said.

He was also active in the Democrat political circles in the Santa Clarita Valley, according to Taban.

He was the former president of Democratic Alliance for Action of SCV and was a part of SCV Democrats, Taban said.

When asked if there were any special memories, Taban said when Kampbell and he went to the animal shelter, Kampbell left with Blue – his new dog.

“We went to a shelter because he was thinking about getting a dog. And that’s something you think of because it’s quite a change to the regular household,” Taban said. “And I just remember he met his current dog, Blue, or the family dog. And I think he just kind of fell in love with this dog.”

Taban added that he thought the moment was funny because Kampbell brought Blue home and his family was surprised to say the least.

When asked what advice Taban had for people who were experiencing the same grief, he said that people should always express their love, appreciation and gratitude for their loved ones before it’s too late.

“I really wish Chad got to see how, how much love there is for him. And appreciation throughout this community for him,” Taban added.