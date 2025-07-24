Store employees help deputies nab suspects  

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies reported Thursday that two men from out of the area are in custody thanks to help from some observant witnesses.

Station deputies responded Saturday night to a theft in progress at Dick’s Sporting Goods in the 26500 block of Carl Boyer Drive.

At around 9:30 p.m., two men entered the store, stole more than $1,000 worth of Nike merchandise and then fled the scene, according to a Nixle alert issued Thursday.

Store employees were able to watch the two men leaving the scene, providing deputies with not only their appearance, but also details from the getaway car, according to the report.

“Thanks to the quick and detailed observations from employees, including descriptions of the suspects and their vehicle, deputies were able to locate and stop the suspect vehicle before it reached the freeway,” station officials said in a Nixle alert.

The suspects were located and identified based on the descriptions given: a 32-year-old man from Parker, Arizona, and a 38-year-old man from Van Nuys.

Both were arrested without incident, according to station officials. They were booked at the station on suspicion of grand theft and misdemeanor possession of drug charges.

The suspects remain in custody as of this story’s publication.

”Our deputies take pride in serving the Santa Clarita Valley and are committed to keeping it safe,” read a statement from the station. “We appreciate the strong partnership with our residents and local businesses as we work together to protect the place we all call home.”