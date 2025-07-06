Suspect sets fire to commercial building, firefighters extinguish quickly 

An unknown suspect set fire to a commercial building on the 24100 block of Lyons Avenue on Saturday night, according to Sgt. Mark Perkins with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.

The business was Realty Executives Santa Clarita, according to Perkins.

Deputies were dispatched to an arson call at 8:44 p.m. and arrived on the scene about five minutes later, Perkins said.

The suspect started the fire at the top of the stairs of the building, according to Perkins.

Perkins could not confirm the extent of damage to the building.

A male suspect tried to set fire to Realty Executives on the 24100 block of Lyons Avenue on Saturday night. Kamryn Martell/The Signal

Los Angeles County Fire Department personnel were dispatched at 8:42 p.m. and arrived on the scene at 8:46 p.m. to a call for a commercial fire, said Fred Fielding, public information officer for the Fire Department.

There were no reported injuries or transports, Fielding said.

Knockdown time for the fire was at 9:07 p.m., according to Fielding.

There was an “incident concluded” time reported at 10:04 p.m., but Fielding stated he was not sure what that meant.

Firefighters closed the call at 10:21 p.m., according to Fielding.

There is no additional information at the time of this publication, Fielding said.