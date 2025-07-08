Transgender athletes in women’s sports: Where do your legislators stand? 

Editor’s note: For this story and the story published Monday about sanctuary laws, The Signal asked local legislative representatives to discuss, in their own words during a brief interview, their positions on the issue of transgender athletes’ participation in girls’ and women’s sports. For this report, we did not accept pre-written statements — we asked the legislators for a 10-minute phone interview, at any time over the course of a two-week period. All four legislators who represent the Santa Clarita Valley in Congress and the state Legislature were offered the same opportunity to speak. Two agreed to be interviewed, and two refused.

The issue of transgender athletes’ participation in girls’ and women’s sports has stoked heated debates around the nation about what federal sex discrimination law really means under Title IX, and even what actually defines one’s gender.

Supporters of including transgender athletes in female sports advocate for participation based on an individual’s stated gender identity, while critics argue for protecting the integrity of female competition based on biological sex.

The two Republican legislators whose districts include Santa Clarita Valley constituents agreed to The Signal’s request for a brief interview on the subject, and both described the participation of transgender athletes in girls’ and women’s sports as being unfair to the girls and women that anti-discrimination laws are supposed to protect.

Sen. Suzette Martinez Valladares, R-Acton, represents California’s 23rd State Senate District, which includes most of the Santa Clarita Valley, communities in the Antelope Valley and a portion of the Victor Valley.

In a recent phone interview, she spoke about how she agreed with California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s recent comments describing transgender athletes’ participation in girls’ and women’s sports as unfair.

In a March 6 CalMatters story, Newsom is quoted as saying it is “deeply unfair” for transgender athletes to participate in girls’ sports. Those comments and more, the CalMatters article indicated, came from the first episode of Newsom’s podcast, “This Is Gavin Newsom,” in which Newsom discussed issues with conservative activist Charlie Kirk. Newsom came under fire from progressives who took exception to his comments.

Valladares spoke about the issue from the athlete’s perspective.

“I was an athlete — I still kind of am on some days when I have time,” she said. “And I have a daughter. This is really an issue of fairness and safe competition for everyone and for our girls.”

Assemblyman Tom Lackey, R-Palmdale, represents California’s 34th State Assembly District, which includes portions of the Santa Clarita Valley, the Antelope Valley, Victor Valley, the San Bernadino Mountains and the High Desert. He spoke about how he believes that allowing transgender women to compete in female sports most definitely undermines fairness.

“It’s not about personal dislike or disrespect, because every individual deserves dignity, compassion, including trans individuals,” Lackey said. “But the heart of the issue is fairness and competition and protecting opportunities for biological female athletes. Everybody has to actually understand — and I think they all do understand — that there are biological differences. Biological males have an advantage over muscle mass, bone density, even lung capacity. And that gives trans women an advantage over cisgender girls and women, and that’s even after hormone therapy, by the way.”

Lackey added that, from the “non-transgender” point of view, so many female athletes work hard their entire lives for scholarships, athletic achievements and titles, and they deserve an even playing field.

He also spoke about Title IX, the U.S. federal civil rights law that prohibits sex-based discrimination in any education program or activity that receives federal funding. Lackey said it was created to give biological female athletes a fair space to compete.

“Allowing trans women to compete in these categories undermines that very purpose,” he said. “Speaking up on this issue doesn’t mean that anyone hates or disrespects trans people. It’s about balancing inclusion with fairness and safety. I believe that there could be room for respectful discussions and policies that acknowledge both the rights of trans individuals and the need to preserve fairness in girls’ sports, and reasonable people could disagree on this topic while maintaining respect and compassion for everybody.”

2 legislators decline interview requests

Rep. George Whitesides, D-Agua Dulce, and Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo, D-Chatsworth, each declined to be interviewed for this story during the two-week window that was provided.

Whitesides represents California’s 27th Congressional District, which includes the Santa Clarita Valley, the Antelope Valley and the northwest San Fernando Valley.

Schiavo represents California’s 40th State Assembly District, which includes the Santa Clarita Valley, Castaic, Val Verde and the northwest San Fernando Valley.