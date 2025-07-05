Two fires break out Friday night 

Two small brush fires broke out on Friday evening amidst Independence Day celebrations, according to Fred Fielding, public information officer for the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

The first, dubbed the “Owen Fire,” took place in Canyon Country near the 18500 block of Olympian Court. According to Fielding, firefighters were dispatched at 9:14 p.m. and on the scene at 9:23 with fuels creeping uphill.

Forward progress was stopped at 9:28 p.m. with half an acre burned.

The second, dubbed the “Sky Fire,” occurred on the 30700 block of Burlwood Drive, near Hasley Canyon Road in Castaic.

Firefighters were dispatched at 10:01 p.m., on the scene at 10:15 p.m., with forward progress stopped at 10:33 p.m.

Initial reports indicated that the fuel was light, and the fire reached one acre. Firefighters closed down at 12:08 a.m., ensuring that the fire was mopped up, according to Fielding.

No structures were threatened and no injuries were reported for both incidents, according to Fielding. There is no information regarding the causes, as well as any indication that the incidents were correlated.