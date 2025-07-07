Blog

Vehicle overturns on Newhall Ranch Road

First responders arrive at the scene of a two-vehicle collision involving an overturned vehicle near the intersection of Newhall Ranch Road and Whisper Mill Circle on Monday. Kamryn Martell/The Signal
First responders arrive at the scene of a two-vehicle collision involving an overturned vehicle near the intersection of Newhall Ranch Road and Whisper Mill Circle on Monday. Kamryn Martell/The Signal
Share
Tweet
Email

A vehicle overturned in a two-vehicle collision near the intersection of Newhall Ranch Road and Whisper Mill Circle on Monday afternoon, according to the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station. 

“The call came in at 3:12 p.m,” said Lt. Luis Molina. “It was at (Newhall) Ranch Road and Whisper Mill Circle in Saugus. It was two vehicles involved. One was flipped over, and deputies are still on scene and they’re still investigating.” 

Molina was unable to confirm the extent of injuries to any involved drivers or passengers. 

An ambulance was called to the scene, but it was seen leaving without loading any patients for transport. 

No additional information is available as of the time of this publication. 

Signal Staff Writer Kamryn Martell contributed to this report.

Picture of Lucas Nava

Lucas Nava

Related To This Story

Latest NEWS