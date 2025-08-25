Arrest made in Canyon Country after vehicle pursuit from AV 

A motorist was arrested Monday afternoon in Canyon Country after a vehicle pursuit from the Antelope Valley that ended on Soledad Canyon Road near Shadow Pines Boulevard just off State Route 14, a California Highway Patrol official said.

According to Carlos Burgos-Lopez, a spokesman for the CHP, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department made the arrest. Deputy Schaafsma of the Palmdale Sheriff’s Station said during a telephone interview just after 2 p.m. that the station wasn’t releasing any information about the incident.

The pursuit, Burgos-Lopez said, came from the Antelope Valley and ended up in Canyon Country shortly after 1 p.m. The CHP, he added, took part in the pursuit on SR 14.

The motorist was a man driving a white Toyota, heading west on SR 14. He exited the freeway at Soledad Canyon Road and, according to L.A. County dispatch radio traffic, hit a spike strip, ending the pursuit there.

The motorist was apparently injured. His left leg was treated on the scene, and then he was taken into custody.