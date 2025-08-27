Bowmar Bowhunting: Building Community in a Digital World 

@BowmarBowhunting on Instagram

The Bowmars are far more than social media influencers—they’re influential voices in the modern hunting world. With over 2.5 million subscribers on YouTube and more than 400 thousand followers across their personal and brand Instagram accounts, Josh and Sarah Bowmar have built a loyal, highly engaged audience. Through authentic storytelling and consistent content, they’ve opened a window into the bowhunting lifestyle while also championing fitness, family, and outdoor living within their growing online community.

Meet the Bowmars: The Story Behind the Brand

Josh and Sarah Bowmar are no strangers to the spotlight. With roots in competitive athletics, they first found success online through their fitness-focused lifestyle brand before shifting their attention to bowhunting. While the transition may seem unconventional, it was a natural evolution for both the couple and their growing online community. Their shared passion for the outdoors, nutrition, and self-discipline laid the foundation for a full-fledged digital lifestyle brand—one that now includes high-performance hunting gear and a thriving YouTube channel.

Their journey is rooted in authenticity. On SarahBowmar.com and JoshBowmar.com, the couple shares personal stories, tips for new hunters, and insights into their family life. Together, they’ve created a brand that goes beyond archery: it’s about living ethically, training purposefully, and building a connected community.

A Digital Powerhouse: Followers, Views, and Growth

While many brands struggle to maintain relevance online, the Bowmars have turned platforms like YouTube into a thriving community. The Bowmar Bowhunting YouTube channel serves as more than just a content hub; it’s a space where followers gather to learn and connect. With videos that routinely draw thousands of views and many surpassing the million-view milestone, their content ranges from high-adrenaline hunts to in-depth gear reviews, all delivered with a level of transparency that builds lasting trust.

That trust is reflected in the comments from their audience, like one fan who shared, “Thank u again for all of your tips… It was so awesome to meet u in person.” These interactions underscore what sets the Bowmars apart: their commitment to showing up for their community both online and in real life. They’ve cultivated a following that looks to them for advice, and they consistently make time to engage, educate, and encourage.

This strategic use of video content isn’t just about brand exposure, but education. As Sarah once said in an Instagram Reel, “From nutrition to hunting, the Bowmars do it all.”

While digital media is the Bowmars’ primary way of connecting with their audience, they remain deeply involved in the bowhunting community through in-person events throughout the year. Not only does this allow them to maintain their grasp of the craft, but it also further nurtures their loyal following. Most recently, they sponsored and attended the 2025 Total Archery Challenge (TAC) in Pennsylvania, an event that draws thousands of archers from across the country. This sponsorship reflects the Bowmars’ dedication to more than just online engagement. They’re committed to showing up in the field, meeting fans face-to-face, sharing tips, and giving people the chance to experience their gear firsthand.

Their presence at TAC also underscores a core brand belief: hunting should be accessible, exciting, and community-oriented.

Built Around Community: Social Media with Purpose

Rather than simply pushing content, the Bowmars choose to engage. Through @SarahBowmar, @JoshBowmar, and @BowmarBowhunting on Instagram, they have been able to connect daily with their audience. Whether Sarah is answering questions about how she balances work, fitness, and motherhood, or Josh is sharing exercises to improve your bowhunting skills, their connection feels like a conversation.

They have created a space for fans to contribute. From reposting fans’ stories to hosting live Q&As, they have created an extended family through their social media. Their audience doesn’t just watch—they truly engage.

Inspiring a New Generation of Hunters

Perhaps most importantly, the Bowmars are opening the door for the next wave of bowhunters. Through their support of youth and women in hunting, they’ve helped shift the narrative around who belongs in the woods. They sponsor under-21 athletes and collaborate with elite archers, like 13-time world champion Levi Morgan, to promote ethical, high-performance hunting.

According to Outdoor Life, youth and women are among the fastest-growing demographics in bowhunting. The Bowmars have helped propel these women forward by sponsoring them during competition season.

A Lasting Legacy in Bowhunting

At a time when social media is becoming the way to convey your message to thousands of people across the globe, the Bowmars have proven that you can do that while also maintaining relationships with your followers. With every YouTube upload, product launch, and in-person event like TAC, they are ensuring that the community remains their focus through everything they do.