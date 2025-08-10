Car crashes into trees, wall   

A car hit a tree and a wall in a single-vehicle traffic collision on the 24600 block of west Copper Hill Drive and Camino Del Arte on Sunday morning, according to officials with the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

The initial call was received at 8:54 a.m. with reports of a person trapped, according to Jonathan Torres, spokesman for the Fire Department.

There were no injuries reported, according to Torres.

First responders at the scene of a single-vehicle traffic collision on Camino Del Arte Drive and west Copper Hill Drive, Sunday, Aug. 10, 2025. Kamryn Martell/The Signal

Firefighters were dispatched at 8:56 a.m. and arrived on the scene at 9:02 a.m., Torres said.

After arriving, firefighters saw that it was a single person and a single vehicle, according to Torres.

Firefighters cancelled the assignment but still had the ambulance come in case the person needed assistance, Torres said.

Engine 76 arrived on the scene to assist at 9:09 a.m., Torres said.