Catalytic converters etched with traceable ID for free 

Frank Shin, a Taskforce for Regional Auto-Theft Prevention detective, prepares to work on an attendee's car at the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station Catalytic Converter Etching Event in Valencia, Saturday, July 19, 2025. Kamryn Martell/The Signal
Members of the community can get catalytic converters on their vehicles etched with a traceable identification number by law enforcement between 8 a.m. and noon on Saturday at Santa Clarita City Hall on Valencia Boulevard in Valencia. 

The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station, in partnership with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Vehicle Theft Task Force, is set to host “Etch and Catch,” an event designed to help prevent vehicle theft and enhance community safety. 

Catalytic converters are an oft-stolen car part, desirable by thieves for the valuable, conductive metals inside. According to a news release from the SCV Sheriff’s Station, etching a traceable identification number into catalytic converters is a proactive measure that serves as a deterrent to thieves and increases the chances of recovery if a theft occurs. 

“Etch and Catch” is free and open to all Santa Clarita Valley residents. While walk-ins are welcome, RSVPs are strongly encouraged to reserve a spot.  

Additionally, a limited number of free vehicle anti-theft clubs will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis. 

For more information or to RSVP to the event, go to bit.ly/4fBaSj7. 

Michael Picarella

Michael Picarella is a features writer and general assignment reporter for The Signal. He joined the staff in Feb. 2022 and previously worked as a columnist, features writer and beat reporter for The Acorn newspaper group in northern Los Angeles and Ventura counties. He’s a graduate of the Academy of Art in San Francisco with a degree in screenwriting. Additionally, Picarella has written and directed two feature films, and he’s the author of two books, one being a collection of stories from his award-winning family humor column, “Family Men Don’t Wear Name Brands.” Email him at [email protected].

