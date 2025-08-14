Catalytic converters etched with traceable ID for free 

Members of the community can get catalytic converters on their vehicles etched with a traceable identification number by law enforcement between 8 a.m. and noon on Saturday at Santa Clarita City Hall on Valencia Boulevard in Valencia.

The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station, in partnership with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Vehicle Theft Task Force, is set to host “Etch and Catch,” an event designed to help prevent vehicle theft and enhance community safety.

Catalytic converters are an oft-stolen car part, desirable by thieves for the valuable, conductive metals inside. According to a news release from the SCV Sheriff’s Station, etching a traceable identification number into catalytic converters is a proactive measure that serves as a deterrent to thieves and increases the chances of recovery if a theft occurs.

“Etch and Catch” is free and open to all Santa Clarita Valley residents. While walk-ins are welcome, RSVPs are strongly encouraged to reserve a spot.

Additionally, a limited number of free vehicle anti-theft clubs will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis.

For more information or to RSVP to the event, go to bit.ly/4fBaSj7.