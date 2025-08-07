Funeral held for Det. Joshua Kelley-Eklund killed in East L.A. explosion 

A funeral service for Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Detective Joshua Kelley-Eklund is held Thursday morning at Grace Baptist Church in Santa Clarita. Representatives from law enforcement and fire departments across the region attend, including personnel from the Santa Clarita Valley, San Diego, Inglewood, Orange County, Oxnard, and others. At the church entrance, two L.A. County Fire Department hook-and-ladder trucks display a large American flag suspended between their extended ladders. Kelley-Eklund was one of three sheriff’s deputies killed in a workplace incident involving arson and explosives on July 18 in East Los Angeles. A Santa Clarita Valley resident, Kelley-Eklund previously served at Pitchess Detention Center North and the North County Correctional Facility in Castaic during his career.