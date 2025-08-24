Motorcycle vs. pickup collision sends two to hospital 

Two people were transported to the hospital Saturday evening after a collision between a motorcycle and a pickup truck at Rye Canyon Road and Beale Court in Valencia, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department officials said.

According to Sgt. Mark Perkins of the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station, the call for service came in at about 8:18 p.m.

“There were two people on the motorcycle,” Perkins said during a telephone interview Sunday morning. “They got transported to the hospital.”

Perkins had no additional information about the injuries.