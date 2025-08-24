Blog

Motorcycle vs. pickup collision sends two to hospital 

The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station on Golden Valley Road.
The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station on Golden Valley Road.
Share
Tweet
Email

Two people were transported to the hospital Saturday evening after a collision between a motorcycle and a pickup truck at Rye Canyon Road and Beale Court in Valencia, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department officials said. 

According to Sgt. Mark Perkins of the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station, the call for service came in at about 8:18 p.m. 

“There were two people on the motorcycle,” Perkins said during a telephone interview Sunday morning. “They got transported to the hospital.” 

Perkins had no additional information about the injuries. 

Picture of Michael Picarella

Michael Picarella

Michael Picarella is a features writer and general assignment reporter for The Signal. He joined the staff in Feb. 2022 and previously worked as a columnist, features writer and beat reporter for The Acorn newspaper group in northern Los Angeles and Ventura counties. He’s a graduate of the Academy of Art in San Francisco with a degree in screenwriting. Additionally, Picarella has written and directed two feature films, and he’s the author of two books, one being a collection of stories from his award-winning family humor column, “Family Men Don’t Wear Name Brands.” Email him at [email protected].

Related To This Story

Latest NEWS