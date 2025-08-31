Blog

Over a dozen juveniles reportedly cause disturbance at Saugus In-N-Out 

The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station on Golden Valley Road.
Share
Tweet
Email

A group of about 15 juveniles were reported to be causing a disturbance Saturday night at In-N-Out Burger in the 26000 block of Bouquet Canyon Road in Saugus, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department officials said. 

According to Deputy Nicolas Marinelli of the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station, the call for service came in around 9:34 p.m. 

“The call came out to us as approximately 15 juveniles at the location causing a disturbance and throwing ice at the staff and passersby,” Marinelli said. “They were refusing to leave the location. Once deputies showed, the disturbing party, which was the juveniles, were already gone.” 

Marinelli added that deputies spoke with In-N-Out management about the juveniles. He said no arrests were made. 

Picture of Michael Picarella

Michael Picarella

Michael Picarella is a features writer and general assignment reporter for The Signal. He joined the staff in Feb. 2022 and previously worked as a columnist, features writer and beat reporter for The Acorn newspaper group in northern Los Angeles and Ventura counties. He’s a graduate of the Academy of Art in San Francisco with a degree in screenwriting. Additionally, Picarella has written and directed two feature films, and he’s the author of two books, one being a collection of stories from his award-winning family humor column, “Family Men Don’t Wear Name Brands.” Email him at [email protected].

Related To This Story

Latest NEWS