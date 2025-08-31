Over a dozen juveniles reportedly cause disturbance at Saugus In-N-Out 

A group of about 15 juveniles were reported to be causing a disturbance Saturday night at In-N-Out Burger in the 26000 block of Bouquet Canyon Road in Saugus, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department officials said.

According to Deputy Nicolas Marinelli of the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station, the call for service came in around 9:34 p.m.

“The call came out to us as approximately 15 juveniles at the location causing a disturbance and throwing ice at the staff and passersby,” Marinelli said. “They were refusing to leave the location. Once deputies showed, the disturbing party, which was the juveniles, were already gone.”

Marinelli added that deputies spoke with In-N-Out management about the juveniles. He said no arrests were made.