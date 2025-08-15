Overall crime down, sexual assaults increase 

The numbers for the first half of 2025 indicate a nearly 20% drop in crime reported to the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station compared to the same time in 2024, according to data posted on the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department website.

From January to June 2025, there were 1,609 Part-I crimes — which include homicide, rape, robbery, assault and a number of theft charges — which was 400 fewer than the previous year.

The LASD Crime Stats Dashboard indicates the station’s 19.9% difference was nearly double the decrease that was reported in the countywide numbers: There was a 9.8% decrease, or 3,093 fewer incidents, for all of Los Angeles County.

The Sheriff’s Department data for the first half of 2025 indicates that homicides, aggravated assaults, burglaries and larceny were down, arson and auto theft stayed about the same and one area, rape, saw a significant increase.

Station response

“The decreases in burglaries, larceny/theft and aggravated assaults are the result of a coordinated strategy focused on high-visibility patrols, targeted enforcement in crime hot spots, and continued investment in proactive community policing. Deputies have been working closely with residents, businesses, and schools to prevent crime before it starts and to strengthen trust and communication across the community,” Deputy Robert Jensen, spokesman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station, wrote in an email. “We’ve also worked closely with the city’s Communications Division to deliver timely public safety messages and PSAs that keep our residents informed and engaged.”

Station officials said they are working “extremely closely” with the Special Victims Bureau in addressing domestic violence concerns and have developed community partnerships to help residents.

Locally, the crime data has seen several year-to-year shifts since 2019 based on the historical data available on LASD.org.

The 10-year high for crimes reported in the first half of a year was 2,314 in 2017, with the 10-year low coming two years later in 2019, with 1,454 incidents. Overall, the lowest full-year total was 2020, officials have said, largely due to the pandemic-related shutdowns.

There were 1,931 incidents in the first half of 2022, then 1,784 incidents for the first half of the following year.

Jensen also said the department’s working relationship with county prosecutors plays a role in the numbers.

“Our partnership with the L.A. County District Attorney’s Office continues to play a critical role in holding offenders accountable and protecting local businesses through consistent prosecution and making sure the ‘charges stick,’” he added.

The area that saw the largest gain was the SCV: There were 16 reported in the first half of last year and 39 in 2025.

Increase in sexual assaults

The increase in sexual assaults, which has not just been a Santa Clarita Valley issue, has drawn the attention of local leaders, according to sheriff’s officials.

For the entire North County region, the number of reported rapes for the first six months was

135, which is up from 100 for the previous year.

Sgt. Joseph Mesa, who has led the Special Victims Bureau for the North County region since 2022, indicated that officials were aware of the increase.

“I would say that I have noticed, and I’ve actually spoken with Palmdale (Sheriff’s Station officials) in regard to the same (concern),” he said, adding that, similar to what’s happening in the SCV, that station is seeing more sexual assault reports stemming from problems between partners.

“We’ve been having a lot of more domestic incidents where the spouse or girlfriend are alleging that, at some point, that they were forced to have sex with their husband or boyfriend,” he added.

He said the increase started over the past six months. Based on the circumstances surrounding the crime, the investigation into a rape could be handled by the sheriff’s station. If the crime involves gathering rape-kit evidence, for example, that would be a Special Victims Bureau case, he said.

For anyone experiencing relationship violence, there are local resources, Mesa said.

“We have advocates, if there’s anyone who has been a victim of a crime, they could always reach out to our bureau,” he said. “And there are nonprofit organizations that we work with.”

Local advocates

Child & Family Center is the largest local resource to help domestic violence victims and anyone in a relationship who might be experiencing abuse, said center CEO Nikki Buckstead. It’s a problem that crosses all socioeconomic, educational and cultural subgroups — and it comes in many different forms.

If the danger is not immediate and a person has questions about their relationship, Child & Family Center has a 24-hour hotline, 661-259-HELP (4357).

“From there, we work to assess clients to see if they need to enter into our emergency shelter or some other safe place to go,” she said. “We can also pick up clients as needed, get them to the shelter and really just kind of provide that instant safety mechanism, as needed.”

Once someone is safe again and ready to get back on their feet, the center also has resources to help with everyday items like food and clothing, as well as medical, legal and financial resources, she said.

Jensen also mentioned a station partnership intended to help families, describing a collaboration with Valencia Hills Community Church, which offers optional support services that include family and domestic violence counseling.

Locally, the largest domestic violence resource is Child & Family Center, located at 21545 Centre Pointe Parkway. A list of local resources is available at BethedifferenceSCV.org.