Reports: Motorcycle gang riding through Val Verde, ‘flying colors’ 

Many motorcyclists of the Vagos Motorcycle Club were riding through the Val Verde area and apparently flying their colors Saturday afternoon, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department officials said.

According to Deputy Villalobos of the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station, numerous calls came in about the riders.

“However,” Villalobos said just before 1 p.m., “they’re not committing any crimes, so there’s not much we can do. Our hands are tied.”

Villalobos didn’t have the initial time that riders were reported. She added that if someone calls for service or to report a crime, deputies will be there.