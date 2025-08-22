Sports car crashes, burns on I-5  

A sports car crashed and caught fire Friday afternoon on Interstate 5 just north of the Calgrove Boulevard on-ramp, drawing responses from the California Highway Patrol and Los Angeles County Fire Department, according to CHP incident logs and radio dispatch traffic.

First responders were dispatched to the crash at approximately 3:30 p.m. to reports of an overturned sports car on fire, according to the incident logs.

Initial reports indicated that a motorcycle and a sports car were involved in the crash, but once first responders made contact with the parties, they stated the motorcycle was not involved, according to the incident logs and radio dispatch traffic.

However, it was reported that the sports car was seen racing with the motorcycle in the moments leading to the crash, according to the incident logs, and at least one person in the fully engulfed vehicle suffered burns to the body. That information still had yet to be confirmed by CHP officials.

Two patients were transported to the hospital in unknown condition from the scene of the crash site, Los Angeles County Fire Department spokeswoman Kaitlyn Aldana said.

Firefighters arrived at the scene of the incident at 3:46 p.m. and focused on extinguishing the flames of the vehicle which did not spread to the brush, she added.

Circumstances regarding the crash were unknown as of the publication of this story, while CHP officers were still en route to the fiery crash, spokesman Carlos Burgos-Lopez with the CHP Newhall office said in a brief phone call with The Signal.

This is a developing story, and more information will be added as it becomes available.