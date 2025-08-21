SUSD asset committee presents report on former elementary site 

By Maya Morales

For The Signal



The Saugus Union School District governing board Tuesday night was presented with the recommendation report that the district’s asset management advisory committee drafted in the next steps to decide what will be done with the former site of Santa Clarita Elementary School.

After beginning the committee members’ work a year ago, James Shea, the committee chairman, presented the seven recommendations they had for what the district should seek out for the former elementary school.

No action was taken by the board at Tuesday’s meeting for what would be done with the site. Superintendent Colleen Hawkins spoke before the presentation to say that the presentation was the next stop in the process, and it would take more time and research for the board to make a formal decision.

Shea told the board that when working on the recommendations for what should be done with the site, the committee members heavily took into consideration the public’s feedback.

“I would like to thank the community at large. You made our job easier. You spoke loudly, often at the committee meetings. Your comments were important for the final recommendations report,” said Shea.

The report focused on recommending the site not be used for residential or commercial purposes, that the board pursue short- or long-term lease options, consider partnerships with local public agencies or nonprofit organizations, considering using the space for children’s benefit such as a library, community art space, or community center, and preserve and maintain the architectural integrity and landscaping on the site.

The committee members also recommended that the board moves thoughtfully and expeditiously.

During the public comment portion of the meeting, committee member and former librarian of Santa Clarita Elementary School Kathi Lund asked that the board honor the legacy of the elementary school with what they choose to move forward for the site.

“What I’m asking the board to do when you get our report is to please honor the optimism of vision and work that went into actually building the school in the first place,” said Lund. “I hope going forward that you will work in collaboration with the community. It’s a special piece of property there and it has a unique history in the district and in the city and it’s unique to Southern California.”

After Shea finished presenting the report, board member Matt Watson asked what was next in the process now that the board has received the report.

Sarine Abrahamian, an attorney with Orbach, Huff & Henderson, said that the board would now begin a process similar to the committee’s process, in which they will look at all the options available for with the site and move transparently while still continuously receiving public feedback.

Board President Patti Garibay said that it essentially sounded like the next formal step was to set up a detailed study session so they can begin to look into what can be done.

Board member Anna Griese asked if there was a legal time frame the board needed to consider with the decision. Abrahamian said that legally there was no time frame, but it was recommended they move expeditiously.

Watson said that based on the recommendations the board was presented with, he thought they could find a way to honor all seven of the recommendations.

At the next board meeting on Sept. 2, the board is expected to discuss a date and time to have a study session to discuss and learn more about what they can do with the site, said Hawkins.

The board members thanked the committee members for their hard work and dedication to the recommendation report.