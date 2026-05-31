Man killed in shooting outside Sports Complex 

A man was killed in a shooting outside the Santa Clarita Sports Complex Saturday night, according to an alert from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

The shooting was in front of the George A. Caravalho Santa Clarita Sports Complex Gymnasium on the 20800 block of Centre Pointe Parkway.

LASD Homicide Bureau detectives are investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting, the Nixle alert said.

The call went out regarding a report of a gunshot victim and, upon arrival, Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies found two men suffering from gunshot wounds, according to the Nixle.

Deputies provided medical aid until the arrival of Los Angeles County Fire Department personnel, the Nixle said.

Both men were transported to a local hospital where one of them was pronounced deceased and the second man was in critical condition, according to the Nixle.



Deputies have a person of interest detained, the Nixle said.



This investigation is ongoing, and there is no additional information available at this time.



Anyone with information about this incident can contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500.



If you prefer to provide information anonymously, you may call “Crime Stoppers” by dialing (800) 222-TIPS (8477), use your smartphone by downloading the “P3 Tips” Mobile APP on Google play or the Apple App Store or by using the website lacrimestoppers.org.

