Brush fire threatens homes in Stevenson Ranch 

A fire that broke out in Stevenson Ranch shortly after 4:20 p.m. Monday afternoon was threatening structures and prompting evacuation orders soon after it began near the intersection of West Magnolia Lane and West Autumn Lane.

The L.A. County Fire Department confirmed evacuation orders were being issued as of 5:05 p.m., according to Pauline McGee, spokeswoman for the agency.

As of 5:20 p.m., the fire was at 32 acres, with home evacuations being considered immediate at that time, according to McGee.

A second-alarm response was added around that time as well, she added.

“Right now, I think they are working on getting the evacuation orders in place,” she said in a brief phone interview, adding she did not have the number of homes impacted immediately available.

Emergency-radio traffic indicated the fire was approximately five minutes away from homes on the 25100 block of Summerhill Lane.

California Highway Patrol officials with the Newhall-area Office did not immediately respond to a request for comment about road closures in the area.

Emergency scanner traffic indicated that partial road closures were in place at The Old Road near Pico Canyon Road due to the emergency response and evacuations.

CHP and Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials conducted evacuations in that area.

There also was one fire camp crew member who was injured and transported to Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital. The nature of the person’s injuries was not immediately available, McGree said.

Structure protection was being established off Gloriso Lane and Favoloso Court to the east of the fire, per radio dispatch traffic and the Watch Duty app.

According to the Watch Duty app, a shelter-in-place order was requested for Zone STV-PICO by incident command, and it was later revised to an evacuation order. This zone is visible on Genasys Protect at protect.genasys.com.

“A shelter-in-place has been issued for southeast of Pico Canyon Road and Stevenson Ranch Parkway,” said the original order from AlertLACounty, per the Genasys site. “Bring all people and pets indoors. Remain indoors with doors and windows closed. Be prepared and follow law and fire instructions.”

After that shelter-in-place order was elevated to an evacuation order, additional evacuation warnings were issued for multiple zones in Stevenson Ranch and for portions of Valencia and Newhall to the immediate east of Interstate 5, across the freeway from Stevenson Ranch.

This is a breaking news story, and more information will be published as it becomes available.