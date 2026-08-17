Man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, stabbing 

A 45-year-old transient has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after stabbing a man multiple times with a machete on the 22000 block of Park Street in Newhall on Friday evening, according to officials with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.

Deputies responded to the location after receiving a call reporting an assault with a deadly weapon, according to an email statement from Deputy Mariela Picard, spokeswoman for the station.

During a disagreement, the suspect, identified by deputies as James Orourke, struck the victim with a machete, stabbing him in the head, upper torso and legs, the statement said.

The suspect fled the area, prompting deputies to establish a containment while they sought the suspect. Orourke was detained and arrested after being found near the Santa Clara River wash, Sgt. Mourad Kabanjian said on Saturday. Deputies searched the area for approximately 20 minutes before identifying a man who fit the initial description given.

The victim sustained several injuries that required multiple stitches, according to the statement.

Based on the suspect causing severe bodily injury, deputies arrested Orourke and booked him at the station on suspicion of attempted murder, with bail set at $2 million, according to Picard’s statement.

The victim was taken to the hospital to be treated for his injuries, and the status of his condition is unknown, according to Picard’s statement.

Signal Staff Writer Katherine Quezada contributed to this report.