City libraries kick off summer reading program  

Families were taken on a prehistoric adventure during the Old Town Newhall Library’s Summer Reading Kick-Off on Saturday, an event aimed to encourage children to keep reading during summer break andbecome a part of the library fold and family.

Library staff were eager to welcome visitors to the multipurpose room of the Newhall Library, ready to provide a morning of arts and crafts and activities, all surrounding the theme of dinosaurs.

The summer reading program is an initiative intended to draw people of all ages to engage, and embrace reading and combat the “summer slump” many may get into once school is out, said Tina Gill, Old Town Newhall Library children’s librarian. “We want them to read but want it to be fun.”

To embrace literacy, the city library branches hold activities surrounding certain themes each year, including arts and crafts, games, and other activities that engage children to learn in a nontraditional way. This year’s theme is “Unearth a Story,” and will run through July 24.

“They don’t notice they’re learning because they’re having fun,” Gill said, and added that all ages are welcome to participate.

“Adults can do it, too. We want them to feel included because it’s important for them to read, too.”

At all Santa Clarita library branches, participants can read at their own pace, whether it’s a book a day, or a few pages. Readers can log their progress on SantaClaritaReads.com to win prizes.

Children participate in arts and crafts during the Old Town Newhall Library’s Summer Reading Program Kick-Off on Saturday June 13, 2026. Katherine Quezada/The Signal

Local resident and mother of three Elizabeth Jauregui began to visit the Newhall branch seven years ago when she first moved to the area.

As she took a pause from helping her youngest, Amelie, figure out how to use a remote control during the dinosaur race, she noted that the Newhall library is one of their favorite places to visit during the summer, to avoid the heat and get away from the house and their electronics.

“I make it a point to come out to just get them to have an activity of the day, and it provides structure. As a parent that’s really important. Otherwise we can be home all day and feel like we did nothing,” she said. “It becomes a great way to provide enrichment for them, get them out of the house, and it’s free.”

Jauregui didn’t grow up encouraged to read for fun and “it was foreign to me,” she said. As a mother of a 10-, 7-, and 3-year-old, what brings joy to her is seeing them embrace reading and doing it on their own.

“I know they’re much better readers for it because they have access to this,” she said, referring to the Newhall library, and boasted about how welcoming it’s always felt and its inclusivity.

For many library staff, community impact is at the heart of the summer reading program. Last year, approximately 4,000 people signed up to participate, according to senior librarian Ellie Kalman.

Saturday’s kickoff was aimed at bringing more attention to the program, as in previous years the city’s libraries have held celebrations in the end, she said, but many aren’t aware and miss out on all the fun.

Kaylene Williams (left) and Maddox Church, 4, play Jenga during the Old Town Newhall Library’s Summer Reading Program Kick-Off on Saturday June 13, 2026. Katherine Quezada/The Signal

For Kelman and Jennifer Barnekow, another senior librarian who was on camera duty during the kickoff event, seeing children embrace reading was something they described as rewarding.

They both stated that there have been instances throughout the year, but more notably during the summer, that they get adults returning to the library to tell them they used to be library kids when younger.

Library staff always welcome them back and say “we are here for you. Let us help you find your next read,” Kelman said.

Before Jauregui continued with her mom duties as her kids pulled her to another activity, she added: “This library is a gem. There’s air conditioning, there are books, there’s computer time, it’s just a great opportunity for any parent to encourage a little bit of off-screen time, outside, and an activity with structure. It gives us a staple in our day.”

Children participate in arts and crafts during the Old Town Newhall Library’s Summer Reading Program Kick-Off on Saturday June 13, 2026. Katherine Quezada/The Signal