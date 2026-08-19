LASD seeks help locating missing teen 

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is seeking the public’s help in locating a missing teen last seen in Valencia on Friday night, according to a Nixle alert.

Tommy Jamarion Andreatta-Valentine, described as 6 feet, 2 inches tall, 240 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, was last seen wearing a grey shirt and black shorts on the 27600 block of Ensemble Place, in Valencia, on Friday at approximately 9 p.m., the Nixle alert read.

The Nixle remains active as of Tuesday afternoon, a Sheriff’s Information Bureau spokesperson confirmed.

“His family is concerned for his well-being,” the alert read. “Any information, please contact the Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau, Missing Persons Detail” at 323-890-5500.

If you prefer to provide information anonymously, you may call “Crime Stoppers” by dialing (800) 222-TIPS (8477), use your smartphone by downloading the “P3 Tips” Mobile APP on Google play or the Apple App Store or by using the website lacrimestoppers.org.