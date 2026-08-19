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LASD seeks help locating missing teen 

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The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is seeking the public’s help in locating a missing teen last seen in Valencia on Friday night, according to a Nixle alert.  

Tommy Jamarion Andreatta-Valentine, described as 6 feet, 2 inches tall, 240 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, was last seen wearing a grey shirt and black shorts on the 27600 block of Ensemble Place, in Valencia, on Friday at approximately 9 p.m., the Nixle alert read.  

The Nixle remains active as of Tuesday afternoon, a Sheriff’s Information Bureau spokesperson confirmed.  

“His family is concerned for his well-being,” the alert read. “Any information, please contact the Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau, Missing Persons Detail” at 323-890-5500.    

If you prefer to provide information anonymously, you may call “Crime Stoppers” by dialing (800) 222-TIPS (8477), use your smartphone by downloading the “P3 Tips” Mobile APP on Google play or the Apple App Store or by using the website lacrimestoppers.org. 

Picture of Katherine Quezada

Katherine Quezada

Katherine has been a staff writer and photographer for The Signal since 2023. Have a news tip? Reach out to Katherine at [email protected] or on Instagram @Katsperspective.

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