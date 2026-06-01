Brush fire stopped at 4.2 acres 

The L.A. County Fire Department stopped forward progress Monday on a 4.2-acre brush fire called the Cactus Fire, west of the southbound lanes of Interstate 5, north of the Lake Hughes Road exit.

Keith Navarre, spokesman for the L.A County Fire Department, initially said the incident was moving in medium fuel burning uphill, with structures threatened, and possibly 7 acres in size.

No homes were damaged, and no injuries had been reported as of 3:30 p.m., once the fire was under control.

Navarre said he did not have information on how many structures were potentially impacted, after the initial 2-acre blaze was reported at around 2:22 p.m. Navarre said there were at least 91 personnel there or en route as of 3 p.m., and the scene was still being assessed.

Cars get off the Interstate 5 northbound after reports of the “Cactus Fire” in Castaic, Calif., Monday, June 1, 2026. Kamryn Martell/The Signal

After less than an hour on the scene, L.A. County firefighters had made “really good progress,” he said, and the incident appeared to be under control, with “fixed wing” resources, or water-dropping airplanes, being canceled about 50 minutes after the fire first broke out.

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station personnel said deputies had been dispatched to the area as of 3 p.m. as a precaution.

“They’re making really good progress,” Navarre said at 3:15 p.m. “We’ve got a dozer cutting line around it. Camp crews are on scene. We have hose lines putting water on the heel of the fire, all the way up to, it looks like they were getting up there to the where the dozer was, up at the head.”

A shelter-in-place order had been briefly shared via the Watch Duty and Genasys apps for residents living along the I-5, in an area described as north of Castaic Lagoon, and the area surrounding Lake Hughes Road, in Castaic.

That appears to have been recalled as of 3:35 p.m.

California Highway Patrol Newhall-area officers redirect traffic after the “Cactus Fire” broke out in Castaic, Calif., Monday, June 1, 2026. Kamryn Martell/The Signal