Homicide releases details about shooting 

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Homicide Bureau officials have released more details about the shooting that killed one man and sent another man to the hospital on Saturday evening outside The Centre, according to the handling lieutenant with Homicide.

Lt. Chris Oakley said two men were involved in a fight when the man, who was killed, used a firearm and shot the other man, who is in the hospital. He added that a third person, who was uninvolved in the fight, shot the man who was killed.

Oakley said the venue, The Centre on the 20800 block of Centre Pointe Parkway, was hosting a quinceanera at the time of the shooting. He said that at least one of the people involved was a guest of the party, but he could not confirm whether all three were.

The two men who were shot were in their 40s and the third person was in their 20s, Oakley said.

In the Nixle alert that was sent out through email on Sunday morning, LASD officials said they had one person detained, but Oakley confirmed that the person has been released.

Oakley added that the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s office must review the case and determine whether to press charges.

Oakley said he could not confirm what the fight was about, due to the victim at the hospital not being interviewed yet.

L.A. County District Attorney’s officials were unavailable for comment at the time of this publication.