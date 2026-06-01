HMNH appoints Lisa Joins VP and chief human resources officer 

News release

Lisa Joins has been appointed Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital’s vice president and chief human resources officer.

Joins brings more than 25 years of human resources leadership, with a strong background in health care workforce strategy, organizational culture and employee relations, said a news release from HMNH.

Most recently, she served as vice president for culture at Children’s Hospital Los Angeles, where she oversaw human resources strategy and culture, organizational and leadership development, change management, and coaching programs, the release said.

She previously served eight years as executive administrator of human resources at Keck Medicine of USC, where she was responsible for all human resources functions across three hospitals and USC Care and Ambulatory Care Services.

Prior to her time at Keck Medicine, Joins held leadership roles at City of Hope, Cedars-Sinai Medical Center and DaVita Inc.

“With her deep commitment to people and organizational culture, Lisa will help us continue to build and support a workforce that provides excellent patient care as we strive to be the most patient centric hospital anywhere,” Henry Mayo President and CEO Kevin A. Klockenga said in the release.

Joins holds a bachelor of science in business administration from California State University, Dominguez Hills, and has completed advanced executive programs at the Centers for Creative Leadership and the UCLA Anderson School of Management.

Joins joined Henry Mayo on May 18.