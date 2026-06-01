Vehicle fire extends to brush off Calgrove 

A vehicle caught fire and the blaze extended to nearby brush on the side of the northbound Interstate 5 south of Calgrove Boulevard around 4:36 p.m. on Sunday, according to a spokesman for the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

Firefighters were dispatched to the fire at 4:38 p.m. and arrived at 4:50 p.m., according to Keith Navarre, spokesman for the Fire Department.

Firefighters dispatched a full response to combat the fire but later cancelled the response due to an engine crew saying they could handle the fire, Navarre said.

He added that there were no transports.