Photos: City Cinemas

City Cinemas returned for the 2026 summer season on Friday with a free screening of the 2004 classic “Mean Girls” at Bridgeport Park. Local residents brought lawn chairs, blankets and food for a movie night under the stars. City Cinemas takes place on the fourth Friday of every month up until September. The event is hosted by the city in collaboration with The Rodriguez Agency at State Farm.

The season’s lineup are as follows:

“Cars” on July 24 at 8 p.m. at Central Park.

“Jurassic Park” on Aug. 28 at 8 p.m. at William S. Hart Park.

“Top Gun” on Sept. 25 at 7 p.m. at Canyon Country Community Center

Local residents attend the first City Cinemas to watch 2004’s “Mean Girls” of the 2026 season at Bridgeport Park on Friday evening, June 26, 2026. Katherine Quezada/The Signal

Local residents attend the first City Cinemas to watch 2004’s “Mean Girls” of the 2026 season at Bridgeport Park on Friday evening, June 26, 2026. Katherine Quezada/The Signal