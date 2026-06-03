Plea deal expected in alleged road-rage knife attack 

A 34-year-old Saugus man charged with injuring another during an alleged road-rage incident in September is expected back in court next week for the consideration of a potential plea deal, according to court records.

Michael Anthony Cantu has pleaded not guilty to assault with a deadly weapon and a special allegation that a knife was used in the incident.

During a May 15 hearing at the San Fernando Courthouse in front of Judge David Stuart, attorneys for both sides indicated there were “discussions about a potential disposition,” according to the minute order for Department I.

That hearing was continued until June 8 on Friday, after, “(defense) counsel indicates having previously forwarded mitigating material to the prosecutor,” according to the minute order.

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies arrested Cantu near the 28000 block of Newhall Ranch Road, near Rye Canyon Road, in Santa Clarita.

The terms were not discussed on the record or made publicly available as of this story’s publication.

An SCV Sheriff’s Station official indicated that deputies conducted a field investigation, which led them to suspect Cantu had attacked another motorist involved in a traffic confrontation and then “fled the scene.” He was arrested around 4 p.m., on Sept. 15, several hours after the initial dispute.

LASD records indicated Cantu bonded out on $30,000 bail the following day.

The incident was captured on video by another motorist who witnessed it. That video appeared with The Signal’s initial story on the incident and can be viewed at tinyurl.com/5fptv4dm.

The footage shared with The Signal shows two motorists — a man standing next to his sedan, gesturing to another man parked behind him who had just gotten out of his blue truck.

The two appear to be arguing when the alleged assailant takes a step back and then slashes at the alleged victim. The other man appears to look down at his hand as the camera pans away, and then both individuals get back into their respective vehicles and drive away.

The alleged victim pulled over near Baywood Lane and McBean Parkway, and he was later photographed being taken to Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital in an ambulance from that location around noon.