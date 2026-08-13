‘Big smiles’ as Sulphur Springs district welcomes students 

Valley View Community School welcomed almost 500 students back for the 2026-27 year with high spirits and big smiles on Thursday morning.

Students and their parents walked through the white gates of the school – excited for what is to come during the new year.

Diem Johnson, principal of Valley View, said she felt excited for the new school year and welcomed back the children and parents with open arms.

“We miss having them for the last two months of summer. The energy here is a high level. We’re just very excited,” Johnson said.

Johnson said she felt blessed to be a part of the Sulphur Springs District and Valley View community.

“We believe that all students are able to learn at high levels. And so, our teachers and I, we work collaboratively to ensure that we are, that we are delivering the most rigorous curriculum,” Johnson said. “We recognize that it’s not just the academics, it’s also social emotional. We want to make sure we are attending to the whole child.”

She added that building a school culture that cares for the students and their excellence will help them succeed.

Parents and students walk into school on the first day at Valley View Community School in Newhall, Calif., Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026. Kamryn Martell/The Signal

Johnson said one of the bigger focuses of this school year is inclusion.

“Our regional program with very medically fragile children, from preschool all the way up to sixth grade … one of our big focus this year is making sure that there is inclusion, they are not just in their special day classes, but they’re also being included in the general ed classes,” Johnson said.

April Cruz brought her sons Ian, 11, and Eli, 8, to their first day of school, saying it went by so fast and that she cannot believe she has a sixth grader on her hands.

Ian said he was nervous for the sixth grade, and Eli said he was not excited for the third grade because the teachers were strict.

“Just knowing that they’re safe every time, and it’s very close to our home, and there’s always I guess with the parent portal too, it helps. There’s always communication there. It’s always available,” April said when asked what it feels like to see her children in a great community.

Otilia Aguilera, 10, smile for a photo on the first day at Valley View Community School in Newhall, Calif., Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026. Kamryn Martell/The Signal

Otilia Aguilar, 10, was with her older sister, Saray Juarez, walking up the large hill to the entrance, saying she was nervous for fifth grade.

Juarez said she always comes with her sister and mother to ease the nerves and help her sister settle in.

“So, the first day, I like to come in, come with them just because it can be a bit chaotic and everything. So just knowing where everyone is, knowing where everything’s at, and helping them, especially on the first days (that is) my main concern,” Juarez said.

Juarez said it is awesome to see her little sister getting older and seeing the young woman she is becoming. Aguilar said she is happy to have the support of her sister and mother.

“We love this school and this community in general. I mean, I’ve been, I went to this elementary school as well as a child, so just coming back to it, seeing all the same teachers, I just know she’s in good hands,” Juarez said.