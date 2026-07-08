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Brush fire prompts lane closures in Newhall Pass 

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Firefighters responded to a brush fire in the Newhall Pass Wednesday morning on July 8, 2026. Habeba Mostafa/ The Signal
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A brush fire broke out near the Interstate 5 and State Route 14 in split in Sylmar on Wednesday morning, prompting lane closures while firefighters extinguished the blaze, according to officials.  

Forward progress was stopped at 1.5 to 2 acres in 40 minutes, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department’s X account.  

Both the Los Angeles County Fire Department and L.A. City firefighters were dispatched to the scene of a 2-acre fire at 9:48 p.m. in an area of open space, according toPauline McGee with L.A. County Fire. The fire was described as moving west and running uphill.  

At the time of this story’s publication, no structures were threatened, she added.  

Preliminary information indicated that the fire was caused by a car that caught fire and spread to the nearby brush, according to McGee.  

The incident prompted multiple lane closures on the northbound side of the I-5, said California Highway Patrol Newhall-area Office spokesman Carlos Burgos-Lopez. The southbound side was not impacted.  

Lanes closed on the northbound side were the Nos. 3, 4, 5 and 6 lanes. The blaze, which was also reported near Balboa and San Fernando Road, prompted a brief stop ofthe Metrolink train, according to Burgos-Lopez.  

No injuries were reported, according to McGee.  

Firefighters responded to a brush fire in the Newhall Pass Wednesday morning on July 8, 2026. Habeba Mostafa/ The Signal
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Katherine Quezada

Katherine has been a staff writer and photographer for The Signal since 2023. Have a news tip? Reach out to Katherine at [email protected] or on Instagram @Katsperspective.

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