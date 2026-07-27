Deputies: Suspect outstanding after road rage shooting  

A suspect is outstanding after a road rage shooting on Valley Street and Maple Street in Newhall on Sunday evening, according to officials with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.

The call went out as an assault with a deadly weapon around 8:50 p.m., according to Shirley Miller, spokeswoman for the station.

Miller said the victim, a man, recalled the road rage incident in which his vehicle was struck by gunfire. The man was not injured.

When deputies responded to the scene, the victim had pulled into the Vallarta Supermarket parking lot, Miller added.

The victim’s car had broken glass, and there was evidence of shell casings, Miller said.

The incident is under investigation, according to Miller. There were no injuries reported.