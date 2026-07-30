Fire at Ford dealership burns multiple cars, repair shop 

A vehicle was engulfed in flames that spread to other vehicles and an L-shaped auto repair shop at the Ford dealership on the 23900 block of Creekside Road in the early hours of Thursday morning, according to officials with the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

The call went out at 4:20 a.m., with firefighters arriving to the scene of multiple vehicles and the Ford building on fire, calling for a second alarm and dubbing the incident the “Creekside Fire,” according to Pauline McGee, spokeswoman for the Fire Department.

About 54 firefighters were on the scene, McGee said.

There were no injuries reported for firefighters or civilians, McGee added.

“They went into offensive mode. The main priority was to protect the exposure to properties surrounding the structure that was involved,” McGee said.

Knockdown of the fire was reported at 5:06 a.m., McGee added.

No additional details on the cause of the fire were immediately available.

This is a developing news story and additional information will be added as it becomes available.