Firefighters worked to protect bee colony in first ‘Pointe Fire’ 

Los Angeles County Fire Department personnel were quick to protect a bee colony during the first “Pointe Fire” last week, according to ABC7.

AIR7, one of ABC7’s helicopters, captured video of first responders protecting multiple crates around 3 p.m. July 15, according to ABC7. It was also near the perimeter of the blazing fire.

“(Jonathan) Torres (spokesman for the L.A. County Fire Department), said officials were aware of the colony and were working to protect it. A bulldozer was seen actively pushing the fire away from the colony as water drops were made overhead,” according to reports by ABC7.

Attempts to reach the owner or beekeeper of the bee colony for comment were unsuccessful.