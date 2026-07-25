First responders rescue woman from Valencia overpass  

A woman in crisis, who was threatening to jump from the Valencia Boulevard overpass, was rescued in a multiagency operation on Friday evening, according to a Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station Instagram post.

The incident was reported at approximately 5:42 p.m. following reports of a person on the overpass attempting to jump onto the Interstate 5 freeway, according to reports from the scene.

On arrival, sheriff’s deputies began to communicate with the woman to de-escalate the situation, an Instagram post in relation to the incident read.

“They immediately began communicating with her, established trust, and worked patiently to de-escalate the situation,” the post stated. “The woman voluntarily stepped away from the edge and was safely taken into protective care.”

The incident drew a large response from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Mental Health Evaluation Team, the L.A. County Fire Department, and the officers with the California Highway Patrol Newhall area-Office.

The SCV Sheriff’s Station post thanked personnel from all agencies for their “compassion and coordinated response and helped bring this dangerous situation to a safe conclusion.”

If you or someone you know is experiencing a mental health crisis, you can call or text 988 to reach the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline 24 hours a day, seven days a week. If there is an immediate emergency, call 911.