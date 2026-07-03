Saugus district welcomes new superintendent 

Newly appointed Superintendent Robert Hernandez was welcomed by Saugus Union School District governing board trustees and the community during Tuesday’s regular meeting, which also featured a brief update on the fate of the former Santa Clarita Elementary School campus.

Hernandez, who was selected following an extensive search, was set to begin his tenure on July 1, following Colleen Hawkins’ retirement, which was announced in November. Hernandez stated during the meeting that he began his tenure early, on June 18.

In April, Hernandez attended a series of meetings where he had the chance to meet district personnel and the community and share his future vision for the district.

During Tuesday’s meeting, Sue O’ Brien, vice president of the Saugus Teachers Association, welcomed Hernandez during her report.

“We’re so excited to have you. We feel fortunate to have you step into this critical role during a critical time and we look forward in working with you,” O’ Brien said, acknowledging that they may not be fully familiar with Hernandez quite yet, but they believe their goals for the district align.

“It is evident that open communication and building relationships are important to you. They are important to us as well. We care deeply for our students, colleagues and families, and know that in no time at all, you will feel the same. We are ready to move forward and upward with you at the helm,” O’Brien added.

During the April community meetings, stakeholders vocalized that communication was one of the district’s challenges, and Hernandez said throughout different points in the meetings that he wanted to include all voices in the conversation.

One potential option is implementing a State of the District event such as the one the William S. Hart Union High School District has created, Hernandez said at the time.

As one of his first duties as superintendent, Hernandez stated he attended a behavior solutions training alongside trustees Anna Griese, Patti Garibay and Katherine Cooper.

In efforts to continue learning about district needs, Hernandez said he spent time conducting one-on-one meetings with internal and external district partners.

“I’m looking forward to just continuing work,” Hernandez said. Other trustees welcomed Hernandez during their board reports.

Santa Clarita Elementary

A public comment also requested an update on the Santa Clarita Elementary property during the governing board meeting.

In January, the city of Santa Clarita offered to buy the former school site located on the 27100 block of Seco Canyon Road. The city submitted a nonbinding “real property term sheet” indicating interest in making an offer equivalent to the fair market value of the property. It did not specify exact pricing and terms, but outlined a framework for a potential deal, Santa Clarita Councilman Jason Gibbs said at the time.

Board President Matthew Watson stated during Tuesday’s meeting that the district and city representatives were working together to appraise the property before other steps in the process were taken.

“(It) is a long slow process,” Watson said in response to the public comment from Kathy Samuelson, who expressed frustration with how long it’s taken the district to move forward with choosing what to do with the property. No additional information was provided during the meeting.

Santa Clarita Elementary, which was the oldest school in the district, closed in 2024 due to the need for seismic upgrades and costs and drop in student enrollment.