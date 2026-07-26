Small fire extinguished in riverbed near Bouquet Junction 

A small 10-foot by 10-foot fire was quickly extinguished in the Santa Clara riverbed near Bouquet Canyon Road and Soledad Canyon Road around 8:30 a.m. on Sunday, according to officials with the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

The call went out for a brush fire, with multiple units being called before they were canceled, according to Keith Navarre, spokesman for the Fire Department.

Firefighters arrived on the scene at 8:38 a.m., Navarre said.

The call closed at 9:32 a.m., according to the PulsePoint app.