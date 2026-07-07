Tesla stuck on train tracks in Newhall 

A Tesla became stuck on the Metrolink train tracks in Newhall on Monday night, causing delays while the vehicle was recovered and towed.

An official with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station could not immediately be reached to confirm the details or provide additional information at the time of this story’s publication.

Metrolink Director of Communications Meredith Yeoman stated the agency was notified at 8:37 p.m. of a vehicle on the secondary siding tracks in the area. In order to remove the vehicle, the main track had to be shut down, causing delays for trains traveling northbound and southbound.

According to reports from the scene, a female driver made a wrong turn onto the train tracks near the intersection of Newhall Avenue and Railroad Avenue and a Metrolink train traveling northbound toward the Antelope Valley was able to stop before striking the vehicle.

A train track inspector responded to the scene to locate any damage, but none was found, and the trains were cleared to proceed on their routes by 10:08 p.m., according to Yeoman. The Antelope Valley 227 line, which was traveling northbound, was delayed for an hour and 40 minutes. The southbound 232 train was delayed for 40 minutes.

The incident drew a response from sheriff’s deputies and the Los Angeles County Fire Department but no injuries were reported, according to reports from the scene. The vehicle was towed by 9:50 p.m.