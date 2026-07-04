The SCV celebrates 250 years of independence 

As Fourth of July celebrations got underway across the Santa Clarita Valley on Saturday morning, the largest celebration of the day drew thousands to Newhall, where a sea of decorated floats, marching groups and community organizations filled the streets for the city’s annual Fourth of July Parade.

This year, the celebration had a larger significance for many in attendance, as the country celebrated 250 years of American independence since 1776. The 2026 parade also marked a new era, as the city of Santa Clarita took over organizing the event.

The parade was titled “Celebrating 250 years of America’s Freedom: Its People, Places, and History.”

People slowly gathered and took over the sidewalks of Newhall to get a glimpse of floats decorated with white, red, and blue, and many reflected about 250 years of America and what that meant to them.

The Santa Clarita Valley community gather to celebrate 250 of independence during the Fourth of July Parade in Newhall on July 4, 2026. Katherine Quezada/The Signal

Near the start of the parade route, the SCV Rotary Club once again held its annual pancake breakfast, where all were welcome to get a stack of flapjacks with sausage for a $10 donation aimed to support local nonprofit organizations. Last year they served 700 meals.

Club President Frank McMahan noted that with the World Cup, many people from around the country have recently paid a visit to the states and have been falling in love with the country.

“We’re spoiled in this country; We have a very good life,” he said. “It’s great to participate and be a part of the 250th anniversary.”

Some freedoms McMahan stated he was grateful for included the freedom to assemble, freedom of speech, and the freedom to fail.

“You’re free to try anything you want in your life and become whatever you want,” he said and added that what he hopes to see in the future for the United States is a place where his children have the possibility to live the life he did.

The Santa Clarita Valley community gather to celebrate 250 of independence during the Fourth of July Parade in Newhall on July 4, 2026. Katherine Quezada/The Signal

On the opposite side of Old Town Newhall, a gathering of 18 children wearing colonial clothing were ready to recite the Declaration of Independence in its entirety.

Homeschool mother Kerri Funderberg began the process in April to help the children learn about the importance of American history and “get these principles in our hearts and minds and then share them with the community,” she said.

The children drew a large crowd before the parade, and their performance drew a large roar of applause.

“It’s really exciting that on this anniversary, we get to share this document,” Funderberg added. The children ranged from age 8 to 14.

Danielle McCall didn’t just want her two children to memorize the Declaration of Independence but also to understand its significance.

The Santa Clarita Valley community gather to celebrate 250 of independence during the Fourth of July Parade in Newhall on July 4, 2026. Katherine Quezada/The Signal

“We’ve had some big conversations about this, especially during this time as they’re learning it. There are places in the world where you cannot speak up against your government, or you will have serious consequences,”McCall said. “It’s something I never want them to take for granted and I hope that them doing this study impacts generations going forward, that they grow up to be proud Americans and they instill those values in their children, who instill them in their children.”

The parade saw over 100 entries, including highly decorated floats, trucks, cars, law enforcement, and city operating vehicles throughout the morning. Local organizations and schools also participated with hundreds of children of all ages waving to the thousands of people lined up across the streets as they made their way down the parade route.

For Rubio Ortiz, who was among the crowd, seeing the annual parade brings him a lot of joy, seeing people from all over the community come together to celebrate their patriotism, he said.

“No matter what you believe in, I think this can be the one day where we’re all here to celebrate this nation and the freedom that it comes with,” he said. “To see the community come together every year, and the crowd grow bigger, is amazing.”

The Santa Clarita Valley community gather to celebrate 250 of independence during the Fourth of July Parade in Newhall on July 4, 2026. Katherine Quezada/The Signal

Tom Jones, retired chief warrant officer for the U.S. Army, was walking along the parade route, wearing his highly decorated uniform including his Purple Heart. On occasion a stranger would thank him for his service as they passed by each other.

For Jones, who turns 78 years old on Sunday, seeing people embrace the American spirit brought him a lot of pride.

His message to the people as they continued to celebrate the holiday and practice their freedoms was, “America is good, you just got to believe in it. There will always be rough times — you just have to get out and try to help it improve.”

The Santa Clarita Valley community gather to celebrate 250 of independence during the Fourth of July Parade in Newhall on July 4, 2026. Katherine Quezada/The Signal

Parade Winners

The list of the parade winners is as follows:

Sweepstakes: Daughters of the American Revolution.

Best Decorated: Outlaw Jeep Ladies of Southern California.

Best of Theme: Freedom’s Way Baptist Church.

Car or Motorcycle Club: Outlaw Jeep Ladies of Southern California (first), Santa Clarita Volkswagens (second), SCV Corvette Club (third)

Club or Fraternity Float: Santa Clarita Elks Lodge.

Religious Float: Freedom’s Way Baptist Church.

Color Guard: Vietnam Veterans 355 Lost Patrol (first), California Rangers (second), LA Commandery No. 9 (third).

Commercial Float: KHTS (first), William S. Hart Baseball & Softball (second), The Signal (third).

High School Band, Drill or Flag Team: West Ranch High School Color Guard & Percussion and Canyon High School Cheer (tied).

Non-Commercial Float: Daughters of the American Revolution (first), Fil-Am SCV–Freedom Culture Bayan (second), Santa Clarita Republicans (third).

Youth Group: Dance Studio 84 (first), Cub Scout Pack 40 (second), Boys & Girls Club of Santa Clarita Valley (third).

Do-Dah/Other: Denise Lite for City Council District 2 (first), Bootscoot Bosses Line Dance (second), Placerita Canyon Property HOA (third).

Commercial/Specialized Vehicle: SCV Valley Farmers Markets (first), Newhall Escrow (second), Guardians of Santa Clarita (third).

The Santa Clarita Valley community gather to celebrate 250 of independence during the Fourth of July Parade in Newhall on July 4, 2026. Katherine Quezada/The Signal

The Santa Clarita Valley community gather to celebrate 250 of independence during the Fourth of July Parade in Newhall on July 4, 2026. Katherine Quezada/The Signal

The Santa Clarita Valley community gather to celebrate 250 of independence during the Fourth of July Parade in Newhall on July 4, 2026. Katherine Quezada/The Signal