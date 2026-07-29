Widespread power outage reported in Stevenson Ranch, Westridge 

A power outage affecting more than 1,000 customers was reported just after 4 p.m. in Stevenson Ranch and Westridge on Tuesday, according to the official Southern California Edison website.

By about 5:45 p.m., some customers reported their power had been restored and the Edison website had been updated to indicate the number of customers without power had been reduced from the initial 1,170 to 362.

“At this time, the crews are focused on restoring power to the community, and the cause has not been determined yet. Estimated time of restoration is currently at midnight tonight,” Diane Castro, senior advisor of media relations for SoCal Edison, wrote in an email early Tuesday evening.

The outage was reported on the 25500 block of Via Ventana, according to the website, which indicated Edison personnel were analyzing the problem and restoration of power.

“A field investigator has been alerted and is on route to the outage,” read the website report.

About 1,170 customers were initially impacted by the outage, with additional resources being called to assist with determining the cause, according to Castro.