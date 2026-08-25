Brush fire burns 2 acres in Canyon Country  

A 2-acre brush fire broke out at the intersection of Centre Pointe Parkway and Golden Valley Road in Canyon Country Monday night, according to Keith Navarre, spokesman for the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

According to Navarre, firefighters were dispatched at 9:27 p.m. to a fire going uphill burning light-to-medium fuel.

“[Firefighters] went with the progressive hose [lay] and engaged in suppression and containment. The fire grew to 2 acres and we contained it at 2 acres with 100% containment,” Navarre said.

Forward progress stopped at 11:52 p.m. No structures were threatened and no evacuations were ordered, according to Navarre.

No injuries were reported.