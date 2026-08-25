City to host Evening of Remembrance 

News release

The city of Santa Clarita invites residents to the 20th anniversary of the Evening of Remembrance on Wednesday to honor the Santa Clarita Valley youth whose lives were tragically cut short in traffic-related incidents.

This year, three names will be added to the Youth Grove memorial, bringing the total to 126 lives lost too soon, said a news release from the city.

The evening will begin with the Walk of Remembrance at 7:15 p.m., followed immediately by the ceremony at the Youth Grove in Central Park (27150 Bouquet Canyon Road).

The Walk of Remembrance will be led by representatives from the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station and will begin and end at the Youth Grove, bringing community members together to reflect on the young lives lost and the importance of making safe choices behind the wheel, the release said.

Following the walk, the ceremony will begin and feature remarks from Santa Clarita Mayor Laurene Weste, Youth Grove committee member and community advocate Alice Renolds, a memorial slideshow honoring all 126 individuals memorialized at the Youth Grove and a special performance by the Santa Clarita Valley Youth Orchestra.

“This solemn and important event offers a heartfelt reflection on the devastating impact of reckless and distracted driving while reinforcing the shared responsibility to make safer choices and help prevent future tragedies on our roads,” the release said.

Located on a half-acre within Central Park, the Youth Grove features 126 individual concrete pillars resembling tree stumps, each bearing the name of a young person whose life was cut short in a traffic-related incident. The pillars surround a central monument urging the community to “Know More” about safe driving habits and pledge that “No More” young lives are lost behind the wheel.

For more information about the Evening of Remembrance and the Youth Grove, visit SantaClarita.gov/YouthGrove.