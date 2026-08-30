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Child found after hours-long search 

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A 10-year-old child was rescued early Saturday morning after going missing Friday night in Canyon Country, according to Sgt. Ryan Elsee with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.  

According to Elsee, deputies responded at approximately 9:30 p.m. to the 16800 block of Shinedale Drive. The child was found at approximately 2 a.m.  

Search and Rescue responded and assisted deputies with the search, in addition to patrol deputies and detectives, according to Elsee.  

According to reports from the scene, the child was found by his parents after being inside a garage closet for hours.  

No injuries were reported. 

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Habeba Mostafa

Habeba Mostafa is a staff reporter and photographer for The Santa Clarita Valley Signal. Having received her undergraduate degree from UCLA and her graduate degree from Cal State Northridge, she has experience in writing, photographing and creating social media content for CSUN's official platforms. She also interned at Fox Entertainment. Have a story? Email her at [email protected].

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