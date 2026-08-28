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CHP: One person transported in Highway 14 DUI crash  

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A DUI crash took place on northbound Highway 14 Friday morning, south of Escondido Canyon Road, resulting in one person detained and another person transported for injuries, according to Officer Carlos Burgos-Lopez, public information officer for the California Highway Patrol Newhall office.  

According to Burgos-Lopez, CHP officers initially received reports of a red Dodge vehicle, containing two individuals, traveling on the highway at high speeds at 8:37 a.m. The suspect then collided with a semi-truck at 8:48 a.m. 

The passenger of the Dodge was trapped within the vehicle, and had to be extricated by the Los Angeles County Fire Department. She suffered critical injuries. 

A SigAlert was issued at 8:59 a.m., and lasted until 10:36 a.m. While the scene was being cleared, the Nos. 1, 2 and 3 lanes were closed, with only lane No. 4 open.  

The suspect was arrested on suspicion of a DUI charge, and was booked at the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.  

No additional injuries were reported. 

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Habeba Mostafa

Habeba Mostafa is a staff reporter and photographer for The Santa Clarita Valley Signal. Having received her undergraduate degree from UCLA and her graduate degree from Cal State Northridge, she has experience in writing, photographing and creating social media content for CSUN's official platforms. She also interned at Fox Entertainment. Have a story? Email her at [email protected].

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