CHP: One person transported in Highway 14 DUI crash  

A DUI crash took place on northbound Highway 14 Friday morning, south of Escondido Canyon Road, resulting in one person detained and another person transported for injuries, according to Officer Carlos Burgos-Lopez, public information officer for the California Highway Patrol Newhall office.

According to Burgos-Lopez, CHP officers initially received reports of a red Dodge vehicle, containing two individuals, traveling on the highway at high speeds at 8:37 a.m. The suspect then collided with a semi-truck at 8:48 a.m.

The passenger of the Dodge was trapped within the vehicle, and had to be extricated by the Los Angeles County Fire Department. She suffered critical injuries.

A SigAlert was issued at 8:59 a.m., and lasted until 10:36 a.m. While the scene was being cleared, the Nos. 1, 2 and 3 lanes were closed, with only lane No. 4 open.

The suspect was arrested on suspicion of a DUI charge, and was booked at the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.

No additional injuries were reported.