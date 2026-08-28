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CHP: Suspect detained for loaded firearm in vehicle  

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A 48-year-old man was arrested early Friday morning on suspicion of possession of a loaded firearm in a vehicle in Castaic, according to Officer Carlos Burgos-Lopez, public information officer for the California Highway Patrol Newhall office.  

According to Burgos-Lopez, officers observed a grey pickup truck traveling at high speeds on southbound Interstate 5 at 5:20 a.m., approaching California State Route 126. CHP officers conducted an enforcement stop on The Old Road, north of Rye Canyon Road.  

The officer conducting the stop noticed a loaded firearm in the vehicle, and the suspect was taken into custody and booked at the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station, according to Burgos-Lopez.  

Additional drugs and drug paraphernalia were also discovered during the investigation, according to Burgos-Lopez.  

No injuries were reported. 

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Habeba Mostafa

Habeba Mostafa is a staff reporter and photographer for The Santa Clarita Valley Signal. Having received her undergraduate degree from UCLA and her graduate degree from Cal State Northridge, she has experience in writing, photographing and creating social media content for CSUN's official platforms. She also interned at Fox Entertainment. Have a story? Email her at [email protected].

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