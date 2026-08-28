CHP: Suspect detained for loaded firearm in vehicle  

A 48-year-old man was arrested early Friday morning on suspicion of possession of a loaded firearm in a vehicle in Castaic, according to Officer Carlos Burgos-Lopez, public information officer for the California Highway Patrol Newhall office.

According to Burgos-Lopez, officers observed a grey pickup truck traveling at high speeds on southbound Interstate 5 at 5:20 a.m., approaching California State Route 126. CHP officers conducted an enforcement stop on The Old Road, north of Rye Canyon Road.

The officer conducting the stop noticed a loaded firearm in the vehicle, and the suspect was taken into custody and booked at the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station, according to Burgos-Lopez.

Additional drugs and drug paraphernalia were also discovered during the investigation, according to Burgos-Lopez.

No injuries were reported.