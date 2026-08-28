Blog

CHP: Semitruck overturns on Highway 14 

Add as a preferred source on Google
A big rig overturned on Highway 14 Friday morning on Aug. 28, 2026. Oscar Sol/ For The Signal
Share
Tweet
Email

California Highway Patrol officers received calls reporting a semi-truck overturned on the center divider of southbound Highway 14, north of Agua Dulce Canyon Road on Friday morning, according to Officer Carlos Burgos-Lopez, public information officer for the CHP Newhall office.  

CHP units responded to the call at 9:20 a.m. of a semi-truck that crashed with two trailers attached, spilling sand onto the lanes. A SigAlert was issued at 9:42 a.m. and closed at 1:45 p.m. Sand was present on the No. 1 and 2 lanes, leaving lane No. 3 open.  

The driver of the semi-truck sustained injuries and was transported to Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital. 

According to Burgos-Lopez, the vehicle initially crashed on the southbound side, but made it over to the northbound side, as well.  

No other injuries were reported. 

Oscar Sol/ For The Signal

Picture of Habeba Mostafa

Habeba Mostafa

Habeba Mostafa is a staff reporter and photographer for The Santa Clarita Valley Signal. Having received her undergraduate degree from UCLA and her graduate degree from Cal State Northridge, she has experience in writing, photographing and creating social media content for CSUN's official platforms. She also interned at Fox Entertainment. Have a story? Email her at [email protected].

Related To This Story

Latest NEWS