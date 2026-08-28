CHP: Semitruck overturns on Highway 14 

California Highway Patrol officers received calls reporting a semi-truck overturned on the center divider of southbound Highway 14, north of Agua Dulce Canyon Road on Friday morning, according to Officer Carlos Burgos-Lopez, public information officer for the CHP Newhall office.

CHP units responded to the call at 9:20 a.m. of a semi-truck that crashed with two trailers attached, spilling sand onto the lanes. A SigAlert was issued at 9:42 a.m. and closed at 1:45 p.m. Sand was present on the No. 1 and 2 lanes, leaving lane No. 3 open.

The driver of the semi-truck sustained injuries and was transported to Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital.

According to Burgos-Lopez, the vehicle initially crashed on the southbound side, but made it over to the northbound side, as well.

No other injuries were reported.