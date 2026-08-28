Deputy recovering from crash 

A Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputy involved in a motorcycle crash is recovering after Wednesday’s incident, which did not result in serious injuries, according to a sergeant for the station’s Traffic Unit.

The deputy was involved in the single-vehicle crash at 10:34 a.m. on San Francisquito Canyon Road, with the address reported in the 30700 block, near the Drinkwater Flats off-road area, according to Officer Carlos Burgos-Lopez of the California Highway Patrol Newhall-area Office.

The motorcyclist was taken to Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital after the crash, according to officials, but the extent of any injuries was not immediately available.

The deputy’s identity was not released by the station or the CHP following the crash.

First responder radio dispatch traffic initially indicated that the deputy’s injuries might be serious enough to warrant a “critical roll,” in which deputies block intersections to make way for an ambulance en route to the hospital. However, the request for a “critical roll” was subsequently canceled, per radio dispatch traffic.

Burgos-Lopez said it’s not known at this time what happened to cause the accident, which is being investigated by the CHP due to the crash’s location.

Anyone who has information about the crash can contact the CHP’s local office at 661-600-1600.

Habeba Mostafa contributed to this report.