Holser Fire prompts evacuation warnings in Castaic 

Evacuation warnings have been issued for areas of Castaic and Val Verde in response to the Holser Fire, which grew to approximately 95 acres on Saturday afternoon, with the potential for 400 to 500 acres,according to the Watch Duty app.

The blaze, which was reported near the 6700 block of East Holser Canyon Road in Piru at 1:08 p.m., grew to about 50 acres after a little over an hour and prompted evacuation orders for areas in Ventura County, according to Watch Duty. Another location where the blaze was reported was in the area of Holser Canyon Road and Tank Farm Road.

At 2:53 p.m., evacuation warnings were also issued for areas of Los Angeles County, according to Genasys Protect. Those areas were CAS-GOLDENSTATE-B, CAS-GOLDENSTATE-D, CAS-OAKCANYON and CAS-VALVERDE-B. The evacuation map areas can be viewed at protect.genasys.com.

Areas under evacuation orders for Ventura County were: Lake Piru, Lake Piru 02, Lake Piru 04, Lake Piru 05, Lake Piru 06.

This is a developing news story and more information will be added as it becomes available.